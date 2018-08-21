Arla keeps September milk price unchanged

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



This means that the UK manufacturing price per litre is remaining at 31.38 pence.Arla Foods amba board director, Johnnie Russell said: “There is no doubt that the weather is causing some significant challenges for our farmers and, while the impact on overall European milk production has been limited so far, there is uncertainty in the market as a result of further volatility and concern on future milk volumes caused by the dry weather.”Manufacturing price based on every other day collection, top quality, one million litres,4.2% butterfat, 3.4% protein.Farmers are paid on constituents via a manufacturing schedule. For ease of comparison, the liquid price is 30.16 pence per litre, based on 4% fat and 3.3% protein.The Arla on-account price for organic milk will remain unchanged from 1st September 2018.