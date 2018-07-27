Arrests for poaching triple since launch of major police operation









Operation Artemis, which was launched last year by Wiltshire Police’s Rural Crime Team has seen a big increase in arrests for poaching, mainly thanks to an increased reporting by farmers and landowners.Poaching can take many forms from illegal hare coursing with dogs, shooting deer at night to using catapults to take pheasants.It is a unique offence that affects most rural areas and can be stressful for both people, property and wildlife.In ‘hot spot’ areas, landowners and farmers are being advised to deter poachers by digging ditches or adding secure gates to prevent access to land, the police have said.In some cases covert cameras are beneficial to help identify offenders.PC Marc Jackson, who runs Operation Artemis said he is "delighted" with the results of the operation.“The image of the poacher ‘taking one for the pot’ has long since gone. Poaching now frequently involves criminal gangs with links to other organised crime groups, often with large sums of money exchanging hands,” PC Jackson said.“Their activities often lead to serious damage to property as well as potentially engaging in violence if challenged. Although we are pleased with this result there is still much more to do to prevent this type of crime.”Nick Stiff, Chairman of the Wiltshire Branch of the National Gamekeepers Organisation said farmers and landowners have "witnessed first-hand the considerable damage" that poaching can cause.“This important initiative sends a very clear message that poaching of any kind has no part to play in our working countryside,” he said.“We would also urge all our members to report any suspicious activity on their land to the police. This is the only way we are going to stop these serious crimes happening in the county,” Mr Stiff added.Operation Artemis sits within the national operation, Project Poacher, which is coordinated throughout England and Wales by the National Wildlife Crime Unit.The success of this initiative has seen the numbers and types of convictions since its inception increase from 44% to 55% in the past six months.