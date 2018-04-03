Asda puts 1000th tonne of 'wonky' carrots on shelf in bid to reduce farm waste

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The retailer has described the occasion as "momentous", attributed to the acceptance of less-than-perfect fruit and vegetables.In 2015, Asda was the first retailer to introduce wonky carrots as part of a trial to see if customers would be open to eating misshapen produce, in a bid to reduce food waste on farms.The positive reception to the produce led to the retailer introducing its wonky vegetable box in 2016, a box filled with 5kg of vegetables.Two years on, the box has contributed to over 300 tonnes of additional misshapen veg making it to the supermarket.Typically, Asda allowed 10% of carrots with cosmetic defects on to its shelf. This number was increased to 40% in May 2017, meaning 690 tonnes of misshapen carrots have been sold last year alone.Ian Harrison, Asda’s produce technical director, said: “The introduction of the wonky range taught us that customers are more than open to a crooked carrot or a blemish and a bruise here and there.“We knew the introduction of wonky veg was benefiting farmers and contributing to the reduction of food waste, but it also made us realise how much further we could go. We decided to look at our specifications across the board in the produce aisle, starting with carrots.”Guy Poskitt, carrot grower, comments: “We can work more closely to ensure we’re making the most of our crops to reduce the number of wonky carrots which previously would have been thrown away.“Easter for us is a peak time for carrots, so this year we’re set to harvest four million of the vegetable as customers chomp their way through more than ever – curves and all.”