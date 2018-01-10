Attacked by 'some sort of animal': Police look into bizarre sheep deaths in Scotland

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

The farmer found the sheep in two separate fields on Tuesday 9 January 2018.Police Scotland said the fleece and two legs were all that remained of one sheep after it was attacked.The force said the second sheep appears to have been attacked by "some sort of animal". Both are valued at around £80 each.PC Cameron Pagan said: “Investigations have started after police were alerted by the farmer. At this stage it seems one the of the sheep has been attacked by some sort of animal, either before or after it died, as there is evidence of this.“However, the second sheep appears to have been skinned in some way, and all that is left is the fleece and two legs.“We want to hear from anyone who may have been in the Holywood area late on Monday night through to early on Tuesday morning.”