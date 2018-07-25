Badger group publishes three farm addresses taking part in cull





The group, which manages a Facebook page, gained the farm addresses through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to the Welsh government.But the Welsh government has since said personal data about the farms had been given due to an administrative error.Three addresses have been made public on the post, which has been shared nearly 400 times.The post said: “We are asking people to monitor activity at these farms, looking for unusual activity that could indicate killing has restarted and let us know. Also report lapses in biosecurity measures the farms involved are obliged to carry out.”The post has received comments from users, with one person saying: "Disgusting, vile, dirty bloody farmers. Anything for a bit more money."One user wrote: "Shared. Absolutely disgusted this is allowed to continue."