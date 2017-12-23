Be prepared for adverse weather this Christmas, NFU Mutual warns

A leading insurer has told the farming industry to be prepared for adverse weather on the Christmas period.NFU Mutual said it is on standby to help farmers should gales and floods strike this Christmas. Just two years ago storms Desmond, Eva and Frank devastated parts of Britain in December, with some of the worst weather striking on Boxing Day. NFU Mutual settled claims totalling over £50m to homeowners, businesses and farmers, for damage caused by the devastating floods in December 2015.The rural insurer is now advising homeowners, farmers and businesses not to get caught out this Christmas and to ensure they are ready for any severe weather over the festive period. Weather events can cause huge disruption to daily routines for many rural homes and businesses.From storms and flooding to snow and ice, extreme weather doesn’t discriminate and there’s nothing that can be done to stop it.Check weather warnings“It is important to be aware of weather warnings and flooding advice whether you are staying at home or travelling, so you can prepare and keep safe,” said Chris Roberts, Manager of NFU Mutual in the South West.“Checking properties for things like loose roof tiles and gutters in advance can prevent storms causing damage. Inside it is also well worth having torches and emergency supplies on hand in case power goes off.”To maintain close contact with its customers, NFU Mutual has a 300-strong local branch network across the UK in addition to specialist claims handlers and assessors who are ready to help.This means that when floods and gales strike the insurer is able to get to affected customers quickly and, where appropriate, making emergency payments, arranging alternative accommodation and getting drying-out and roof repairs underway. The UK has already seen heavy disruption this month when snow fell on much of the UK. The Met Office warned that rural areas were 'cut off'.
Farminguk
FarmingUK
21 December 2017 15:47:04 21 December 2017 15:47:04 |Agri Safety,Finance,News