Bill pushed to recognise importance of farming to Scottish islands

The Scottish government has passed Stage 3 of the Islands (Scotland) Bill, and the commitment to include the creation of a "national islands plan" to set a long-term improvement strategy for islands and their communities.Active farming and crofting not only produces food, but supports many other vital island industries such as tourism and the food and drink sector.In addition, as highlighted at the recent evidence session of the Rural Economy & Connectivity Committee (30 May), ferry services are an essential service in securing the economic viability of the islands.There has been significant growth in the use of the ferries in some areas since the introduction of Road Equivalent Tariff (RET) boosting tourism.However, recent vessel breakdowns and the ensuing ferry disruptions have highlighted how vulnerable the current ferry service is.NFU Scotland’s Argyll and Islands Regional Chairman, John Dickson, who farms on the Isle of Bute, said farming and crofting is "at the heart" of island life.“Recent disruptions have strengthened our calls for the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland to accelerate the much-needed long-term investment in the vessel and port infrastructure,” Mr Dickson said.He added: “This investment is urgently needed to ensure that the aspirations of the Islands (Scotland) Bill can be delivered and that farming and crofting on these islands and their rural communities can thrive.”For the Northern Isles, there is disappointment in the local farming community of the continued delay from the Scottish government in the introduction of the promised RET to Orkney and Shetland.Orkney and Shetland Regional Chairman David Scarth, who farms at Twatt on Orkney said: “In addition, there is still the outstanding issue of introducing “fair fares” on the internal ferries within these islands.“Here, there are also issues arising from an ageing ferry fleet at a time when the prospect of introducing RET on the internal ferry network doesn’t appear to be on the radar. This leaves our most vulnerable and fragile communities paying the highest fares in Scotland and, in many cases, receiving the poorest service.”