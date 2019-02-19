Body found in Hertfordshire river identified as missing farmer

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



William 'Bill' Taylor was last seen at his home in Gosmore on Sunday, June 3 at around 9pm – shortly before his 70th birthday.A member of the public found a body near Charlton Road, near Hitchin, on the afternoon of Sunday, February 10.Police have now confirmed that the body of the man discovered is William Taylor.Mr Taylor’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.Extensive enquiries have been carried out at the scene by officers from the Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit.Since the farmer was reported missing extensive enquiries have taken place and three people have been arrested and charged in connection with his murder.Gwyn Griffiths, aged 59, of Lucy Avenue, Folkestone, Kent, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders. He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on March 4.Angela Taylor, aged 52, of Charlton Road, Hitchin and Paul Cannon, aged 53, of Pirton Road, Hitchin, are both charged with arson, murder and conspiracy to murder.They are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on April 8.