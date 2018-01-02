Brexit uncertainty and 'superfood' craze could lead to increase in organic farming

Brexit uncertainty and the 'superfood' craze could result in more farmers switching their attention towards organic production.Malcolm Taylor, land expert at Bell Ingram, believes that continuing uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote, coupled with the likely elevated environmental constraints introduced post-EU breakup, will make organic farming a more attractive option.He feels that the growing evidence of consumer-led demand for organic and ‘superfood’ products will lead to more farmers focusing on the attractions of organic production.Mr Taylor said: “There is no secret that organic farming is not for everybody, but with Brexit uncertainty, budget cuts and pressure on inputs, there might be an opportunity for increased organic production.“There has already been a rapid growth in the establishment of blueberries in Angus, Scotland, which reflects the interest in so called super fruits and healthy living. “I am not advocating a complete swing to alternative production but with careful marketing, it might be that there is an expanding niche for organic production.”Farming in MinnesotaMr Taylor recently spent two weeks in Minnesota, and explored how other farmers employed different techniques in their areas.Organic sales in Minnesota rank ninth in the US, with huge growth in the sector which is reflected across the country.Back across the pond, in the UK, sales of organic foods grew by 7.4% in the 52 weeks to 1 July 2017.The growing trend for health foods, coupled with the fact that farmers are likely to have to pay far more attention to environmental issues to qualify for subsidies post-Brexit, mean that many may consider cultivating organic produce.Water quality rules are likely to become stricter, so a reduction in fertiliser and sprays could make organic production a more attractive option. In addition, good sward management will be the key to profitable cattle and sheep finishing. 'Adventurous'Mr Taylor explained that cost control is going to be ever more important post-Brexit.He added: “We are going to have to be more creative and adventurous, and if organic production grows, who knows what might follow?“More free-range poultry and pigs, GM crops, minimum tillage for crops? What is clear, is that we can’t do something simply because it’s always been done that way.“What Brexit has created is the drive for all of us to need to look at what we do and how and why we do it.”Uncertain organic future?However, environmental charity the Soil Association has released a report looking into the possibility of an uncertain future for the organic market in the face of Brexit.According to the report, maintaining stability and confidence in supply chains could become increasingly complex in the face of Brexit, with potential changes in the way the UK trades with other nations.For an expanding organic market, a failure to understand and face these challenges could have consequences for future growth.Another issue facing the sector is the recent decline in the amount of land farmed organically.In the UK, organic land fell by more than 3% in 2016, according to figures released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).Defra's annual organic statistics for 2016 show that fully organic land in the UK amounted to 483,000 hectares - down by 3.6 per cent on the 500,000 hectares the previous year.
