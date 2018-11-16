Britain's most innovative potato growers recognised

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Doug Harley, who heads up Cygnet PB, received the Potato Industry Award award at the Seed Industry Event in St Andrew’s, Scotland.After completing a degree in Agriculture, Mr Harley joined the family business - Alexander Harley Seed Ltd based in Kinross, Scotland – and then later launched the Cygnet brand, which focused on limited generation seed production on a commercial scale.This was an innovative process as it drastically reduced the number of generations of potato seed which needed to be grown before it could be used as a commercial crop.Mr Harley said: “The old system took nine generations before you could use the seed commercially, the mini tuber technology we pioneered allowed us to multiply up seed in a disease free environment, decrease the number of generations needed to three, and at the same time reduce disease and increase yields.”The company now breeds, produces and exports both seed and ware potatoes across the world.New potato varieties, like the recently launched Kingsman, which can be used as a fresh or processing variety and grows equally well in cool and hot climates, help them satisfy varied markets.Mr Harley added: “I’m honoured to receive this award. I have watched a few of my peers win and to be among such an illustrious group is a privilege.“I feel I still have a lot more to achieve and I have absolutely no intention of slowing down any time soon.”Alongside him was a second prize winner, Gerald Croft, who took home the Above and Beyond Award which recognises those farmers who go the extra mile to make a positive impact on the potato supply chain.Mr Croft has spent his 36 year career in the seed potato sector after studying Agricultural Botany at Nottingham University.He initially worked for Pattullo Higgs and stayed with the company when they were taken over by Greenvale AP.Based in Yorkshire his current work involves the marketing of seed of new and existing potato varieties.Mr Croft was instrumental in the foundation of the British Potato Trade Association, was President from 2010 to 2012, during which he oversaw the rewriting of the seed terms and conditions, and now chairs the Legal Committee.“I’m delighted to have won this award,” he said. “I’ve always been passionate about seed potatoes and over the years I’ve always really enjoyed being a part of teams bringing new and improved varieties to market.“I was involved with Cara in the early days, helped Caithness establish their variety Harmony and more recently have worked with HZPC in developing their variety Sagitta."Establishing new varieties brings together a lot of my skills, like sales, science and agronomy, and seeing those varieties succeed is a great reward,” Mr Croft added.