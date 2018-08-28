British egg sales and consumer recognition in 'good health'

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The latest half year sales figures show British Lion egg sales volume up 3.1% (52 w/e 15.7.18), the equivalent of around 187 million eggs, on the same period last year.Consumer recognition of the Lion mark is also significantly higher than other food marks, at 76%, compared to just 52% for Red Tractor and 34% for RSPCA Assured, according to new research.The research showed that 83% of consumers strongly associate the Lion mark with British and a guarantee of quality.The recognition of British Lion eggs as safer than other eggs is also increasing – up from 63% to 70%.This increase follows the new Food Standards Agency (FSA) advice that runny eggs are now safe to eat for everyone, as long as they are Lion.Andrew Joret, Chairman of the British Egg Industry Council said the industry has "welcomed" the news."Consumer confidence in eggs has been on a high for a while and the latest research provides more good news for the Lion, suggesting that the change in runny egg safety advice is now starting to filter through," Mr Joret said.“The future looks bright for eggs as people from all age groups continue to incorporate them into their diet and an ever increasing stream of research reveals all the ways eggs can benefit our health.”