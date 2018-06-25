British vets call on Gove to correct 'false assertion' regarding EU vets' ability

Vets have criticised Michael Gove for making an assertion that EU-qualified vets working in public-health critical roles in the UK are not as qualified as British vets.Mr Gove told the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) select committee that Defra was exploring whether non-vets would be able to sign export health certificates to cope with increased demand post-Brexit.The Defra Secretary made the comments on EU vets and certification in an exchange with Julian Sturdy MP.He said: “It is also the case that other countries have people who are skilled and valuable who fulfil a vet med function, but who are not trained to the same level.“That is one of the reasons, for example, that in our abattoirs we often have people from other countries who do a great job, but who do not necessarily have the same level of qualification as full-dress vets here.”
The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has called the comments a "false assertion" and has asked Mr Gove to correct himself.The veterinary trade body highlighted that around 95% of veterinary surgeons working in UK abattoirs are from elsewhere in the EU, and around 20-30% of the total UK workforce is from overseas, mostly the EU.It said these vets are fully trained and registered with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, the veterinary regulator. Those working in abattoirs have also undertaken additional qualifications to become an Official Veterinarian (OV) which enables them to carry out this specialised work on behalf of the government.'Heavily reliant'John Fishwick, BVA President said the UK workforce is "heavily reliant" on the skills of the UK's veterinary colleagues who qualified in the EU.“Without them the public health and meat hygiene sector would grind to a halt,” Mr Fishwick said.“Mr Gove’s comments to Efra Committee are incorrect and insulting to EU vets who are highly qualified for the roles they undertake. We are asking him to retract these comments to demonstrate that the UK Government recognises the value of the whole veterinary profession in the UK, not just those who qualified here.
He added: “We are facing a veterinary workforce shortage and need to retain colleagues across all areas of the profession, including public-health critical roles that ensure our meat and dairy products are safe and provide the UK with a thriving export trade.”The BVA has previously said that the effects of Brexit, changing public policy and trade is creating the "perfect storm" which could lead the UK to have a shortage of vets.