Brits will see fewer food choices in supermarkets due to CO2 shortage

Brits will have fewer food choices when grocery shopping this weekend due to the ongoing carbon dioxide shortage affecting the UK.The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has warned that CO2 supplies will not resume to normality until the middle of next week.The low supplies are due to a longer than usual break in production of ammonia, one of the key sources of Europe's food grade CO2.Meat, beer and soft drinks, packaging and dry ice are among products affected.The shortage in supplies has led a Scottish meat-body to give Scotland's biggest pig processor a temporary derogation which will see its pigs processed south of the border, in England.
Quality Pork Limited's Brechin plant closed on Tuesday (26 June) due to the CO2 shortage. The pig industry use CO2 as the preferred method for stunning pigs at slaughter as it is considered the most humane method.FDF chief executive Ian Wright said CO2 supplies were not expected to resume until next week. He said that while food and drink would not run out, "choice will be eroded".Mr Wright told the BBC's Today programme: "We will see fewer chicken dishes, fewer pork and bacon dishes."We'll see probably less carbonated drinks and certainly bakery and other things that benefit from what's called modified atmosphere packaging, which is plastic packaging with a tray underneath and a dish of food in them."The British Retail Consortium added: "We are aware of specific pressures in some areas such as carbonated soft drinks, beer, British chicken and British pork but the majority of food products are unaffected and retailers do not anticipate food shortages."However, it is likely that the mix of products available may be affected."