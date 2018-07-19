Buccleuch Estates did not bully tenant farmers, report concludes









Twenty-three tenant farmers in the Scottish Borders, on Buccleuch Estates-owned land, are being evicted to make way for forests.The tenants were told by Buccleuch they had a choice to buy their farm or be offered new medium or long-term tenancy agreements.But some tenants accused the estate of bullying as their tenancy came to an end.Buccleuch Estates, which comprises the business interests of the Buccleuch Family, was also accused of potentially failing to follow industry guidance on landlord-tenant negotiations.Scotland’s Tenant Farming Commissioner, Bob McIntosh has now issued his report into the handling by Buccleuch.Mr McIntosh was asked by Buccleuch to look into concerns raised at a public meeting regarding a number of terminations of Limited Partnership arrangements and a Short Limited Duration tenancy.He reviewed five cases, looking at how the estate had dealt with the cases and whether they were handled in accordance with good practice and relevant published codes and guides.Mr McIntosh found that no actions by the estate were in contravention of agricultural holdings legislation but that best practice was not always followed.He said some of the discussions and negotiations could have been handled more sensitively.He added: “When entering into a non-secure tenancy, and throughout its duration, landlords and tenants must be clear with each other about their expectations and aspirations for the future, and discussions should be recorded so unpleasant surprises for either party are avoided.“Where action by a landowner is likely to have major implications for land use, communities and tenants, the exercise should be well planned, with a good communications and engagement plan.“It will not always be possible to find outcomes that suit all stakeholders but consideration of the external impacts is likely to at least influence the process, and timing, by which change is brought about,” Mr McIntosh said.