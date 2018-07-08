Cabinet's EU-UK free trade area proposals 'critical' for farmers, NFU says

The NFU has welcomed the government's proposal for a free trade area between the UK and the European Union, calling it "critical" for farmers.The Cabinet has reached a "collective agreement" on a new post-Brexit plan which will allow the UK to freely trade agricultural goods with the EU based on a "common rule book".Under plans for the free trade zone, the UK would be committed legally to following EU law for a large part of the economy, including agriculture.NFU President, Minette Batters said the proposal is "vital" to maintain high levels of continued trade.“Although the details of this future free trade area remain to be agreed, on the face of it the Government’s proposal is critical to avoiding friction at the border, which is vital if we are to maintain the high levels of trade in agricultural goods between the UK and the EU, our largest market for agri-food products,” Mrs Batters said.
The NFU has argued strongly since the EU referendum that maintaining as free and frictionless trade is critical to British farmers in their role of providing high-quality food to the public and delivering environmental goods.“It is good to see our arguments have been listened to,” Mrs Batters added, “we are grateful that the Prime Minister seems to have made a significant breakthrough in achieving a Brexit deal that will give British farmers the certainty to plan properly for our post-Brexit future.“We now look forward to our EU partners giving proper consideration to the UK Government’s proposals, and working constructively in the ongoing negotiations to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that maintains our close trading links for many years to come.”'Important breakthrough'The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has said Friday's agreement is an "important breakthrough" in delivering a "clear vision" for a post-Brexit UK.“Farmers and other rural businesses rely heavily on frictionless trade and movement of goods across EU borders and I welcome the agreement that has been reached which delivers on many of the arguments made not just by the CLA but by a wide range of business leaders,” CLA President, Tim Breitmeyer said.“A future relationship which imposes barriers to trade or excludes agri-food would not just put at risk farming businesses but have a devastating impact across the wider rural economy.
“The Government’s vision still has to be negotiated and agreed with the EU and we must not be complacent that any deal is done but it provides a strong starting point and much needed certainty to farmers and rural businesses on what the future may hold.Mr Breitmeyer added: “I will be encouraging my farming colleagues across Europe, for who this is a significant step forward as well, to urge their governments to agree to the Prime Minister’s proposal.”