Call issued for UK growers to claim share of EU overpayment worth £350k

Growers of sugar beet during 1999 and 2000 are entitled to a repayment of both the overpayment and the interest accrued.However, NFU Sugar and British Sugar have now teamed up to highlight how time is running out, with the claim deadline of 21 September fast approaching.The issue stems from the EU Commission, which calculated the levies in 1999/00 and 2000/01 with a flawed method that overcharged the amount.Sugar processors in the EU challenged this and have succeeded in getting it revised following a number of EU court cases.A proportion of the levy from the 1999 and 2000 crop years is therefore being repaid via the Rural Payments Agency (RPA).Prior to 2006, the EU Commission collected a levy from all EU sugar processors to pay for the export of sugar outside the EU, with contributions by beet growers via a deduction from the beet price.In 2013, British Sugar obtained a refund of levy payments between 2001 and 2005 that the EU Commission had overcharged prior to the regime change that took place in 2006.The beet sugar industry has continued to pursue the refund of the excess levies for the two years prior to 2001.NFU Sugar and British Sugar said growers who believe they are eligible should contact the British Sugar levy helpdesk "immediately" to begin the claims process.Eighty percent of eligible growers have lodged their claim, but £350,000 remains unclaimed.NFU Sugar board chairman, Michael Sly said: “I’m pleased to see that 80% of eligible growers have lodged their claim but that means there are still plenty left.“I’m urging the final growers who were involved in sugar beet during 1999 and 2000 to claim their share.“After the sugar industry successfully challenged this historic overpayment and succeeded in securing a refund, I would like all affected growers to benefit,” Mr Sly said.The two organisations are working closely with Defra and the RPA to ensure growers receive prompt repayments.