Calving Index to help producers suited to autumn block calving

Emphasising herd fertility and milk volume, the Autumn Calving Index takes into account the costs of feeding for winter milk production and the higher milk price per litre received.Using either Autumn Calving Index or the existing Profitable Lifetime Index or Spring Calving Index, farmers can now make breeding decisions aligned with their calving pattern.The index has been developed by AHDB Dairy in response to demand from farmers and the industry and is also a reflection of the slight increase across the UK in autumn block calving.Marco Winters, head of animal genetics with AHDB Dairy explained “The difference between the three indexes is subtle but we believe the new Autumn Calving Index will fulfil the requirements of those autumn block calving producers who feel they need a more bespoke index.“However, for the herds which calve throughout the year, the Profitable Lifetime Index remains their recommended index.“And producers which have a split calving block in spring and autumn may be best advised to use the respective seasonal index when breeding each block,” he said.AHDB’s focus on calving patterns is a key part of their optimal dairy systems programme, which is helping farmers lower costs and increase efficiencies by focusing on all year round or block calving.Like the existing Profitable Lifetime Index and Spring Calving Index, the new Autumn Calving Index represents the additional profit a bull is expected to transmit to his daughters (on average), compared with a bull whose index is zero.And like the Spring Calving Index (but unlike Profitable Lifetime Index), it is an across-breed index so it will be of particular benefit to autumn calving producers who are using more than one breed.Alongside its emphasis on female fertility, the Autumn Calving Index will promote milk quality, help reduce maintenance costs, improve udder health, promote easier calving and improve functional type (legs, feet and udders).Although the same traits are used in all three of the UK’s economic indexes, they are weighted slightly differently in each.“Producers breeding replacements for autumn calving herds tend to require more milk volume than those with spring calvers,” said Mr Winters.“They also tend to be more focused on weight of fat and protein than percentages, and also want to prioritise fertility.“All three systems have similar strong requirements for improving mastitis, lameness and lifespan. Whatever index is favoured it is always recommended for use as an initial ranking tool for dairy sires,” he said.“After that, producers should ideally drill down and look at the index’s individual components to improve the traits most important in their own herds.”The launch of the Autumn Calving Index will coincide with the dairy bull genetic index run, due to be published on 7 August 2018.