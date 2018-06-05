Cereals Development Programme to identify next generation of arable farmers

The 2018-2019 Cereals Development Programme has launched to identify the next generation of arable farmers, and those with interest can now apply to take part.The programme, by the NFU and co-operative Openfield, aims to identify future industry leaders between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.The scheme provides them with the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance their own sustainable farming business and pave the way into the wider arable sector.Over the course of four months the participants will have the opportunity to improve their knowledge of what happens after their produce leaves the farm by experiencing first-hand how the supply chain and wider industry works. They will also be given the chance to develop their personal skills.Stuart Roberts, a former CDP participant, was elected as NFU Vice President earlier this year.
In a video outlining why arable farmers should apply to the programme, he said: “I found it a hugely enjoyable and thought provoking experience. I’d encourage anyone to apply from wherever you are in the industry – who knows where it may lead.”NFU combinable crops board chair Tom Bradshaw added: “The Cereals Development Programme is a fantastic opportunity for the next generation to get involved and to understand how the arable industry works beyond the farm gate and how they can get the most from it.“As with any farming sector, it is important that we support young people entering the industry and that we give them the chance and the ability to help shape the sector they work in. After all, it is their future.”Applications are open between Monday 4 June and Friday 31 August. Farmers interested can apply for the Cereals Development Programme by emailing CV and covering letter to combinablecropsboard@nfu.org.uk