Co-op's 'higher welfare' pig sourcing model comes into force

The Co-operative's ‘higher welfare’ pig sourcing model has come into force today to bolster the retailer's animal welfare credentials.Consumers will now be able to buy 100% ‘outdoor-bred’ pork produce in Co-op stores, first announced in March this year.All own-brand fresh pork, bacon, sausage and gammon products will be obtained from 100% outdoor-bred pigs which have come from RSPCA Assured farms.The move bolsters the retailer’s animal welfare commitment and means that all pigs within its producer group will be born outdoors and raised in ventilated, spacious straw barns to strict RSPCA welfare standards.By partnering with Tulip Ltd, the UK’s largest high-welfare pig producer, the Co-op has been able to establish an outdoor-bred pork supply chain offering traceability from farm to fork in which sows are free from confinement and pigs are able to express natural behaviours.
Last week, the Co-op also received a Compassion in World Farming ‘Good Pig Award’ in recognition of the new policy.The award recognises companies that use higher welfare systems for sows and meat pigs. 'Pioneering approach'Jo Whitfield, Retail CEO at Co-op said the higher-welfare model is a "pioneering approach" to pig offerings. “The highest animal welfare standards should not just be the preserve of top-tier products and we want to ensure that the very best quality British pork is available at everyday affordable prices,” Ms Whitfield said.“We will be working hard with innovative and passionate British farmers who share our principles, to provide exceptional quality pork produce with a conscience.”The latest announcement follows news of the Co-op switching all of its own-brand fresh meat to 100% British.