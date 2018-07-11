Competition seeks the best celebration of British food





Love British Food has launch this year’s competition, in association with Co-op, to find the best celebration of all things British food.Now in its 6th year, the competition has seen a variety of entries over the years from care homes, schools, village groups to pubs, restaurants and even whole towns.Some community leaders use British Food Fortnight as an opportunity to celebrate the food produced in their part of the country.Previous winners include the cities of Peterborough and Bath, Emsworth market town in Hampshire and the village of Haslington in Cheshire.Last year’s winner was the Ginger & Spice Festival in Market Drayton that used the competition to establish a community celebration of their food heritage, particularly the much-loved Gingerbread Man.Minette Batters, NFU President will be among judges involved in the competition this year, including chef Raymond Blanc.Mr Blanc has been involved with the competition since it launched back in 2012. He said: “Last year the entries were incredible, from care homes, preschools and even a hospital roof garden got involved.“It was great to see so many varied events taking place. The 2017 winner, Ginger & Spice Festival in Market Drayton already has plans to make the festival bigger and better. So, we’re expecting more inspirational entries this year.”The competition is seen as a celebration of British farmers, local producers and food businesses. British Food Fortnight takes place between 22nd September to 7th October 2018.