Conviction for farmer whose animals grazed among carcasses

The Hampshire farmer kept sheep in dangerous living conditions, in a field near Andover, littered with carcasses.He has now been found guilty of six offences under animal health and welfare legislation following an investigation by Hampshire County Council Trading Standards Team.He has been disqualified from keeping sheep for three years, and faces fines totalling £1,500 as well as court costs.Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Roy Perry, said: “Not only did he fail to safeguard the welfare of his own animals – he also put the wider farming community, and public health, at risk, through his lack of regard for disease control measures.“Farming is important to Hampshire’s rural economy, and the vast majority of people keeping livestock are doing so in a humane and ethical way, with high standards of welfare and disease control.“The County Council is keen to support those who are working hard to get it right – and that includes finding and stopping those few who are not doing so.”The investigation followed a complaint by a member of public, about a sick sheep they had seen in a paddock.The investigation uncovered failures to comply with regulations to prevent disease, disposal requirements which can pose a health risk and further offences relating to the traceability of animals in the event of disease outbreak.