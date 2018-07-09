County Antrim farm shoots dog to ‘protect customers’





The dog, understood to have been an English bulldog, is believed to have died due to the injuries it received.The incident occurred at Rosepark Farm, Ballymoney Co Antrim on Thursday (5 July) afternoon."The safety of our customers is always our number one priority here at Rosepark Farm," a spokesperson for the farm said."Today (Thursday) there was an incident involving a dog that strayed onto our property. Which ultimately resulted in one of our employees making a hard decision to ensure the safety of a number of families and infant children in that area."We reported the incident to the relevant authorities straightaway and a thorough investigation is now ongoing.""Fortunately, none of our customers were physically injured, but this was understandably a very frightening incident," the spokesperson added.The spokesperson added: "We appreciate our loyal customer base and know that most, if not all of you, will disregard any false information being posted regarding this incident."The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that the incident had been reported.A spokesperson said: "Police received a report that a dog had been shot on land at Bravallen Road, Ballymoney yesterday afternoon, Thursday 05 July," a spokesperson said."The matter is being progressed by the Council Dog Warden."