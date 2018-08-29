Crowdfund launched to support farming family after loss of dad

A crowdfund page has been launched to raise funds for a farming family reeling following the loss of their husband and father to a tragic farm accident.Father-of-three Allan MacCallum died after becoming trapped in farm machinery on Tiree, Inner Hebrides.The 46-year-old was on his family croft with two of his three sons, Sean, 22, and Bradley, 13, when the tragedy unfolded.Both of his sons attempted to help their father, but were unable to free him.Emergency services were called, and entered the farm. But Mr MacCallum was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.The family are now appealing for funds via an online crowd fund to help support the family.
The page says the island of Tiree has been "shocked and deeply saddened" by the sudden passing of Allan."Alan leaves behind three young boys, and together we can all help them through this difficult time," the page says."We have created this page as another option to try and help support Allan’s boys; Sean, Darren and Bradley at what is such a sad time for them all. Please don't feel you have to donate, but anything you can would be hugely appreciated."Just to clarify for anyone wishing to donate, all funds will be shared between Sean, Darren and Bradley to help towards funeral costs and their future."Nearly £18,000 has been raised so far out of a goal of £20,000. Just short of 200 people have donated.
