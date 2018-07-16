Crown Estate Scotland invests £4.5m in tenant farmer boost









There are around 115 farms and over 200 agricultural tenancy agreements spread across four estates owned by Crown Estate Scotland.The body is responsible for ensuring that the land is used in a way which brings environmental, economic and social benefits to the wider community.The investment will cover two years in a range of activity on its four rural estates, including new buildings and infrastructure.The investment in 2017-18 and 2018-19 will help tenants in their day-to-day operations and will also benefit the wider rural economy in those areas.Some of the works will support tenants in developing and diversifying their businesses, many of whom are situated in remote rural locations.The targeted investment will in large part go towards upgrading, renewing and replacing agricultural infrastructure. Some has been invested in freeing up a unit so that it can be re-let to another tenant farmer.In response to tenant feedback, the organisation is also carrying out a condition survey covering agricultural, residential and commercial units on the rural estates.Fiona Simpson, Asset Manager at Crown Estate Scotland said the investment is there to support tenants and be a "landlord of choice".“As the needs and requirements of our tenant farmers are constantly evolving, we can’t stand still. We continue to work to find new ways of helping to ensure they have the facilities they need to benefit their operations, which in turn is good for the wider local economies where they are,” she said.“Of the £4.5m, most is being raised from sales of residential properties and development land, as well as a small number of farms.Ms Simpson added: “For the longer-term, we will be speaking with stakeholders about a rural estate strategy. It’s important that tenants can input to this so we’ll ensure they have the opportunity to feed in ideas and comments.”Some examples of how this investment is being used include four new large general purpose buildings on farms at Glenlivet and a surrender payment to free up a farm for re-letting.In addition, a programme of electrical and asbestos related works is being carried out, as well as ongoing improvements to farm water supplies.