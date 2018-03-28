Cumbrian farm available on Farm Business Tenancy 'ideal for young person'

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



H&H Land and Property have launched details of their first Farm Business Tenancy (FBT) opportunity of the year.The five-year term FBT is for the 73 acres Morton Sceugh Farm, located near Southwaite, mid-way between Carlisle and Penrith.Morton Sceugh Farm is a stock rearing farm with a newly refurbished farmhouse and range of traditional farm buildings. Available as a whole, the FBT will commence on the 1st June 2018.H&H Land and Property agent Thomas Armstrong said the farm is ideal for a young person or someone to put their "step onto the first rung of the farming ladder."Mr Armstrong said: “Morton Sceugh is an excellent small stock rearing farm which benefits from a farmhouse which has just been totally renovated and refurbished, so both the farm and house are ready for the new tenant to walk into.”The farm's 73 acres of land is split into seven fields and currently laid to grass, is all productive grazing and mowing ground classified as Grade 3 agricultural land by Defra.The land is registered for Basic Payment Scheme purposes and the entitlements will be transferred to the successful tenant at no extra cost.There are several individual farm buildings, including loose housing, general purpose sheds and traditional barns which are suitable for both livestock housing and storage.H&H Land and Property said farms such as Morton Sceugh, which are let under FBT’s are highly sought after.Mr Armstrong said: “Your application needs to have a robust and sustainable business plan and be able to stand up to scrutiny.”For more information and an application pack please contact the Carlisle office of H&H Land and Property on 01228 406260.