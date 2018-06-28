Cumbrian farmer wins award for conservation efforts on his 4,000 acre farm





The farm has been described as an "internationally important wildlife jewel"

Giles Mounsey-Heysham, of Castletown Estate Farms, Carlisle was awarded the ‘Silver Lapwing Award’ by Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG), which is now in its 41st year.The award recognises farmers who go the extra mile to protect and enhance the countryside in which they farm.Mr Mounsey-Heysham was awarded from a national shortlist of seven farms, each selected for demonstrating outstanding commitment to good environmental practices, alongside running successful farm businesses.His 4000 acre farm, sitting between the Esk and the Eden in the heart of the Solway Estuary, sells 1200 finished beef cattle a year and grows dairy forages.The challenge of economically grazing 2500 acres of salt marsh, covered by the sea at high spring tides, to provide habitat for nesting waders and tens of thousands of wintering wildfowl, was described as a "monumental undertaking" for him and his team.Supported by Natural England, FWAG described Mr Mounsey-Heysham's farm as an "internationally important wildlife jewel" which has been transformed from a "debt laden, loss making liability" to a profitable business.His conservation efforts also provides wildlife woodlands and meadows through the productive remainder of the farmland, with potential to push conservation even further in the future.Charles Beaumont, Silver Lapwing Head Judge said of the farm: “With the challenges of grazing 2500 acres of salt marsh, they have transformed the farm into a wildlife haven as well as a remarkable business.“Giles Mounsey- Heysham and his team work tirelessly, their drive is inspirational - a worthy winner.”The Silver Lapwing Award was sponsored by Waitrose.