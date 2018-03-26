DNA traceability could guarantee authenticity of Scotch Beef PGI

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The study, by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), follows a period of engagement with different parts of the Scottish meat industry to gauge the level of industry support for the potential introduction of an official programme of DNA traceability system.It is hoped the introduction of a DNA monitoring program would further strengthen the checks already in place to underpin the integrity of the Scotch Beef PGI brand.The feasibility study, which is currently tendered, will consider the potential benefits that the introduction of a beef DNA traceability system could have on the Scotch Beef PGI brand.It will also consider how a DNA traceability system could be implemented, including when and where the samples would be taken.Scotch Beef was one of the first meat brands to benefit from the coveted European Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, which is valued by customers all over the world.“Quality Meat Scotland has worked hard, alongside the Scottish red meat industry, to develop the Scotch Beef PGI brand which is now recognised throughout the world as an icon of quality,” said Jim McLaren, Chairman of QMS.“Our marketing and communications activities over many years have ensured the Scotch Beef PGI brand is one of the most recognised of all food brands in Scotland and importantly our market research shows that there is now a high level of understanding from consumers’ of what the brand stands for.”“Crucially, our industry’s brand is underpinned by a world-leading, whole-of-life, whole-chain quality assurance programme – from farm to processor. Our beef producers in Scotland benefit from a price premium for their beef and it is vital this valuable reward for the work they do to deliver a quality product, is not undermined.”