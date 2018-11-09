Dairy delights from the UK to be showcased at FHC China

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Six exporters will showcase the high-quality and superior taste of their products, which includes cheese, butter, milk and cream, at this year’s FHC China – one of Asia’s most influential shows for the industry.The 22nd edition of the show will run from 13-15 November and promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With an exhibition size of 120,000 sqm, the event attracts around 2,450 companies from 69 countries.AHDB’s dairy export team is returning for a third year with its biggest presence on the British Pavilion – which, for the first time, will include a collaborative stand featuring all six exporters.As well as showcasing products from the UK, a chef will also be on hand to serve up a selection of Chinese and British dishes incorporating dairy products.AHDB Senior Export Manager, Lucy Randolph said: “As one of the leading tradeshows for international companies looking to introduce their products into the Chinese market, FHC China offers an incredible opportunity for UK exporters.“With influential trade visitors attending, it is vital that dairy exporters from the UK have a strong presence at the show to collaborate with key decision-makers in China and Asia to help grow our exports to this all-important market,” she said.AHDB will be joined on the stand by Somerdale, Coombe Castle, Wensleydale Creamery, The Fine Cheese Co, Grandma Singletons and Nemi Dairy.The UK will also be present on the Meat Hall at this important show, where the AHDB British Meat Pavilion will host the leading UK pork exporters.The pavilion provides an excellent platform to meet new and existing clients in the all-important Chinese pork market.