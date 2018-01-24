Dame Judi Dench becomes Countryside Restoration Trust patron

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

The famous British actress said it was an "honour" to be asked for involvement with the Trust.The Countryside Restoration Trust was established in response to growing fears about intensive and industrialised farming.The CRT initially aimed to purchase land which had been intensively farmed, in order to restore it to a living countryside, rather than what the charity describes as a "lifeless food factory".As the CRT has grown its aims have broadened to encompass purchasing farmland and woodland where traditional farming methods, wildlife habitat and biodiversity are under threat.The charity promotes a working countryside using "sensitive and sympathetic" farming practices that encourage and protect wildlife to produce quality food.Dame Judi says: “The CRT was the pioneering charity in wildlife friendly farming and the biggest tribute to its success is the fact that so many other organisations have followed in its footsteps.“I have been privileged to visit several of the Trust’s farms and the work being done is tremendous. In this Jubilee Year we remember not only those who set the Trust in motion but we look to the future as farming, the countryside and Britain’s wildlife needs the pioneering work of the CRT more than ever before.”Robin Page, the CRT’s Chairman said it is "such an honour" to have Dame Judi involved.“She has a deep love for nature as anybody who saw her recent BBC documentary ‘My Passion for Trees’ will understand. We have several celebratory events throughout 2018 and hope Dame Judi can join us whenever her heavy work-load allows,” Mr Page explained.