Defra told not to forget farm tenants as Agriculture Bill looms

The Agriculture Bill is a key plank of the legislative framework required as a result of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and the taking back of control for agricultural policy from Brussels.As part of Brexit preparations, Defra recalled the Tenancy Reform Industry Group (TRIG) last year.Its job was to advise the government on what changes would be required in tenancy legislation and associated public policy to ensure the sustainability and resilience of the tenanted sector of agriculture post Brexit.TRIG reported to Defra last autumn and as yet there has been no formal response from government to the recommendations it made.The Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) has now written to Mr Gove reminding him not to forget farm tenants.TFA Chief Executive, George Dunn said: “It is vital that the Agriculture Bill contains a section to implement the changes recommended by TRIG.“This will ensure that the tenanted sector of agriculture has the maximum flexibility to take advantage of future opportunities and meet any forthcoming challenges head on,” said Mr Dunn.The TFA has been advised that no decision has yet been made as to whether or not to include changes in tenancy legislation in the Bill.“The indications we are receiving from Defra suggest that changes in tenancy legislation are in the ‘possible’ as opposed to the ‘definite’ pile for inclusion in the Agriculture Bill. We are seeking an absolute assurance from the Secretary of State that tenancy matters will be addressed on the face of the Bill,” said Mr Dunn.