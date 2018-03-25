Denmark to build wall on German border to keep pig disease out

Denmark will construct a 43.5 mile wall on its German border to keep out wild boars that can carry the deadly disease African swine fewer.The disease has been growing in Eastern Europe and there are concerns it is making its way westwards.African swine fever can affect domestic pigs, and in the case of Denmark, threaten its large pork industry."I don’t want to risk anything,” said Denmark’s food and environment minister, Esben Lunde Larsen.“An African swine fever outbreak in Denmark would shut down all exports to third countries immediately.
“A fence will keep potentially infected wild boars from crossing the border and make it easier for hunters to eradicate wild boars from Denmark."No cases of the disease has been detected in the country yet, but the Danish government is doing all it can to protect Denmark’s lucrative pig exports, which amount to 33 billion Danish krone (£3.85bn) per year.Hunters have also been given the go-ahead to kill wild boars, who are nocturnal, at night time.In August last year, Defra raised the risk level of African swine fever following cases discovered in Romania the Czech Republic and Poland.The risk level rating was raised from ‘very low’ to ‘low’.Nevertheless, it is a cause for concern for many British pig farmers. The pig industry has even produced some new materials urging the general public and farmers to do everything to keep African swine fever out of the UK.