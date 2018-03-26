Derbyshire Police Commissioner urges Defra to vaccinate badgers rather than cull

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Derbyshire PCC Hardyal Dhindsa expressed his concerns about the shooting of badgers in Derbyshire in a letter to Defra.It follows the Government’s announcement that badgers may be culled in eight new counties in England – including Derbyshire - as part of its strategy to control the spread of bovine TB in cattle.Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has been leading the way in the vaccination of badgers, undertaking the largest-ever vaccination programme in the country involving more than 100 volunteers.This year alone, the Trust received £190,000 in government funding to further expand its programme to almost 90sq km.This immunisation work has seen the rate of bovine TB in badgers reduced by almost 76%.Mr Dhindsa said: “Derbyshire is at the forefront of a vaccination programme to limit the spread of this disease and there are no grounds, either scientifically or economically, to cull badgers.“Badgers are a protected species under the 1992 Badger Protection Act and evidence shows that shooting badgers is not a viable solution to the spread of bovine TB. If this is the case, then it doesn’t make sense to pursue an expensive culling programme at the cost of the taxpayer.“I am urging the Government to reconsider its position and to continue to invest in the vaccination programme in this county and beyond to protect what remains a threatened species for future generations.”Derbyshire Wildlife Trust says research has shown bovine TB is not transmitted by direct contact between cattle and badgers but through contaminated pasture and dung.It says culling badgers is unjustified and costly, and that vaccination remains the only answer.