Distressing photos show aftermath of dog attack which killed 12 sheep

A farmer has shared images online showing the aftermath of a dog attack on a flock in Lincolnshire, which left twelve sheep dead.Willingham-by-Stow farmer David Bingham shared the images on a Facebook group called 'Willingham is Wonderful'.Mr Bingham took to social media to issue the plea, calling on dog walkers to put their pets on a lead when walking near livestock.He said: "Last Saturday morning we had a dog get into a yard of sheep killing 12 pregnant ewes and two more had to be put down."It also caused 15 ewes to abort their lambs. It doesn’t matter how quiet your dog is, maybe they make think it’s just a game of chase and catch if sheep run.
"Hopefully in the next week, if the weather picks up, there will be several fields of ewes and lambs around the village. Several fields have footpaths through them so please keep your dogs under strict control."
One person replied: "This is very distressing for sheep and owners. We always keep our dogs on leads and in full control. Pity not everyone is so responsible as it gives us dog owners a bad name."One woman added: "This makes me so angry! It’s common sense which is seriously lacking nowadays. So very sorry for farmer."This week, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched a campaign to promote responsible dog ownership as cases of sheep worrying continue to rise at an alarming rate.
Thanks to an increasingly social media savvy population, horrific cases of sheep worrying by dogs continue to be well-documented online.And with the potential to reach thousands, the NSA say it serves as a powerful tool in highlighting the damage attacks cause.