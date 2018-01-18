Dog attack on 17 sheep in Lincolnshire leaves 3 dead

An out-of-control dog has attacked 17 sheep which left three of them dead, Lincolnshire Police have stated.The police are investigating what is by believed to be a dog attack on sheep in a field in Croxby, Market Rasen. The owner had 17 pedigree Hampshire and Blue Texel rams that were savagely attacked overnight on Thursday 11 or Friday 12 January.It is believed that the injuries are consistent with a dog attack. As a result three of the Hampshire rams were killed, one is in a serious condition and the others have a variety of injuries.One ram still is missing and could be in the local area of Croxby or Brookenby.On Monday (16 January), Lancashire Police released a photo of an unattended dog attacking sheep on Lancashire farmland.Last week, a farmer shared images showing her dead sheep which gained considerable coverage on social media, having been shared more than 10,000 times.She released the photos in a bid to highlight the devastating consequences of livestock worrying.Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have seen the missing ram, should call 101 quoting incident 78 of 12 January.
Farminguk
FarmingUK
18 January 2018 07:56:10 18 January 2018 07:56:10 |Agri Safety,News,Sheep