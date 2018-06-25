Driver crashes suspected stolen Audi into Bedfordshire farmland

(Photo: BCH Road Policing/@roadpoliceBCH)





You might laugh but I have a farmer friend who ended up with a bill for £6500 plus court costs for doing the very same thing. I’d be very careful..... — Gary Sanderson ???????? (@garysanderson1) June 24, 2018

We had similar a few years ago, a 4x4 stuck in the middle of a field persued by police,they did a runner and we were told by police we wasn't allowed to move it without the owners consent ?? — Malc Parr (@tractorman07) June 24, 2018

I would say drunk driver,crashed it then rings up next morning... my cars been stolen officer!! — Chris Howe (@howie_74) June 24, 2018

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The incident happened in Ampthill on Sunday (24 June), with the driver causing damage and then fleeing the scene.The police tweeted photos of the landowner using a Manitou telehandler to remove the car, which is believed to have been stolen.BCH Road Policing tweeted: "If you are going to crash into a farmers field with livestock and cause damage then run from the scene over night leaving the field insecure do not expect your vehicle to be recovered with too much care!"Enquiries are on-going to trace the driver, with witnesses and appeals urged to contact 101 with case number 400747/400024.Social media users reacted to the news of the incident.