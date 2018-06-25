Farminguk
25 June 2018 | Online since 2003
Voss Fencing


FarmingUK
FarmingUK Logo
25 June 2018 09:20:50 |Agri Safety and Rural Crime,News

Driver crashes suspected stolen Audi into Bedfordshire farmland


(Photo: BCH Road Policing/@roadpoliceBCH)

(Photo: BCH Road Policing/@roadpoliceBCH)

Police are searching for the driver of an Audi that crashed into farmland with livestock in Bedfordshire.
The incident happened in Ampthill on Sunday (24 June), with the driver causing damage and then fleeing the scene.
The police tweeted photos of the landowner using a Manitou telehandler to remove the car, which is believed to have been stolen.
BCH Road Policing tweeted: "If you are going to crash into a farmers field with livestock and cause damage then run from the scene over night leaving the field insecure do not expect your vehicle to be recovered with too much care!"
Enquiries are on-going to trace the driver, with witnesses and appeals urged to contact 101 with case number 400747/400024.
(Photo: BCH Road Policing/@roadpoliceBCH)

(Photo: BCH Road Policing/@roadpoliceBCH)

Social media users reacted to the news of the incident.






Download

Trending Now