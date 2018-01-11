EU considers European initiative on pollinators following 'significant decrease'

A European initiative on pollinators could be created following news that pollination might be significantly decreasing in Europe.The European Commission has launched a public consultation on a European initiative on pollinators.Wild pollinators such as bees, butterflies and many other insects pollinate crops and wild plants, so that they can bear fruit and seed. The Commissions says pollinators are important as an estimated €5 billion of annual EU agricultural output is directly attributed to them.Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella said: "Scientists have warned us of steep pollinator decline across Europe. We have a good understanding of declines for some pollinators while there are knowledge gaps for others."But it is beyond doubt that it is time to act. If we do not, we and our future generations would pay a very heavy price indeed."'Too important'Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, said: "Pollinators are too important for our food security and farming communities – as well as for life on the planet. We cannot afford to continue losing them."The mid-term review of the EU 2020 biodiversity strategy showed that pollination might be significantly decreasing.Almost 1 in 10 bee and butterfly species is facing extinction according to the European Red List.To tackle the decline, the Commission is looking to develop a European initiative on pollinators and calls on farmers, businesses and wider society to contribute.The consultation will remain open until 5 April 2018.
