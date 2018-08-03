EU farmers to receive advanced payments as continent grapples with extreme weather

Dramatic satellite images illustrate the dramatic impact that 20 days of #drought can take over northern #Germany, #Denmark & #Sweden. #Water #WaterRisk #Business @WWFWaterRisk pic.twitter.com/6ZGQmJLzct— Rylan Dobson (@rylan_dobson) August 3, 2018
Two specific decisions have been taken to help farmers deal with droughts, including higher advanced payments where farmers will be able to receive up to 70% of their direct payment and 85% of payments under rural development.
As drought hit hard on farmers in Africa, there is no exception for farmers in Germany. As drought affects more non-conventional drought prone areas, drought management and proactive actions are urgently needed.
John Davies, NFU Cymru President said: “It has now been a week since the emergency summit at the Royal Welsh Show, and I don’t feel the statement issued by Welsh Government fully addressed the issues that were highlighted at the summit. "Despite the welcomed rain over the last few days, the challenges on Welsh farms remain as serious today as they were last week, with farmers continuing to struggle with what has been one of the longest periods of dry weather in years, on the back of an extremely challenging winter and spring.“A number of other countries across Europe have fully recognised the difficulties their farmers are suffering and have already put a comprehensive package of support measures in place. Mr Davies added: "Now that the Commission has provided clear advice on what can be supported, we hope that Welsh Government will properly assess all options available to them in order to make a tangible difference on farms."
'We don't want to allow bureaucracy to get in the way of providing farmers the support they deserve." The messages from Secretary of State Michael Gove after yesterday's drought summit.