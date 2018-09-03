EU presents new proposals to support drought-stricken farmers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The European Commission package is aimed at increasing the availability of fodder resources for livestock, one of the main challenges faced by farmers dealing with the impact of drought.Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan said he is in contact with ministers from affected Member States, including the UK, and are currently assessing the "adequacy of the actions" already in place.New derogations presented concern certain greening rules, such as the possibility to consider winter crops for harvesting/grazing as catch crops; sow catch crops as pure crops; shorten the 8-weeks minimum period for catch crops to allow arable farmers to sow their winter crops in a timely manner after their catch crops and a proposal on higher advanced payments.Farmers will be able to receive up to 70% of their direct payment and 85% of payments under rural development as of mid-October 2018 instead of waiting until December to improve their cash flow situation.The Commission said it will ensure that all measures are implemented in a proportionate way taking into account environmental concerns.For example, under existing state aid rules, aid of up to 80% of the damage caused by drought can be provided. The purchase of fodder can qualify for aid as either material damage or income loss.Compensation for damage can also be granted without the need to notify the Commission (the so-called "de minimis aid") with amounts up to €15,000 (£13,470) per farmer over three years.Relief possibilities also exist under rural development, including the financing of re-seeding of pastures, for example, or compensation for loss of income.The proposals were submitted to Member States gathered in a Committee meeting. They should be voted in the coming days and formally adopted by the end of September.