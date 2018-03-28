Easter sheep run cancelled this year due to vegan campaign pressure

An annual Easter sheep run that has been organised for the past thirty years has been cancelled after campaigners urged it to be shut down.The Grand National-style run, where sheep race to reach food, has been cancelled at Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom, Shropshire, after vegan campaigners petitioned to close it down.The petition gathered more than 52,000 signatories, and was organised by a group called Lambentations, which targets sheep races across the country.On a social media post, the groups said: "VICTORY!! Lambentations has had its first success of the year - Hoo Farm have cancelled both the Sheep Grand National and the Sheep Gold Cupraces!" However, owner Will Dorrell told The Daily Mail that the Zoo has been receiving a lot of criticism from certain animal rights groups and vegans over the last three weeks.
"They haven't threatened us directly but have commented on their social media that they plan to target us. Any customers who have fought our corner have also been threatened," Mr Dorrell said."They planned to protest on Monday but since the event has been cancelled, I think they are unlikely to turn up."'Inhumane'Hoo Farm's Facebook account posted a statement about the matter, and said they have been labelled "scum", "evil", "inhumane" and "money-grabbing" by campaigners.It said: "Sheep naturally run and jump - anyone who says otherwise has evidently never worked with them - some sheep will easily clear a 4 foot fence to reach another paddock."All the sheep used for our sheep racing were hand-reared due to their mums being unable to care for them due to one or the other being unwell."The profits from the Sheep Racing Tote all go towards the upkeep of the sheep as well meaning that no money 'is made' from this activity."
Facebook user Hannah Bould replied: "As your previous vet, I can say I was always more than happy with the conditions and husbandry and the care of all your critters. Just ignore the idiots that know little."Last year, FarmingUK reported two sheep runs were cancelled after pressure from campaigners.Vegan campaigners had temporary success after a rural Hampshire school stopped rearing pigs on school grounds for educational reasons, but after plenty of media attention showing the public overwhelmingly backing the school, it was eventually re-instated.