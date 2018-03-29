Egg production company fined £50,000 after worker fell through roof

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Preston Magistrates’ Court heard how an employee of T&J Leigh had been helping the joinery contractor Harry Jackson to re-roof an old feed mill building when he fell five metres through a gap, to the concrete floor below causing serious head and arm injuries.The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation into the incident, which took place at Ghyll View Farm in Longton on 1 November 2016, found the roof work was not properly planned with no measures in place to prevent or mitigate a fall through or from the roof.T & J Leigh (a partnership) of Ghyll View Farm pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc act 1974 and has been fined a total of £50000 with costs of £2855.32.Harry Jackson of Much Hoole pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 (2) of the Health and Safety at Work etc act 1974 and was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and pay costs of £2855.32.Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Steven Boyd said: “This avoidable incident resulted in serious injuries, a fall from this distance could easily have been fatal.“Roof work should always be properly planned with measures put in place to prevent a dangerous fall.“Companies commissioning roof work should make reasonable checks regarding the competence of a contractor to undertake work at height safely.”