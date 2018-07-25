Eight new agricultural officer appointed in Wales to tackle pollution





The new officers will work with farmers across Wales, giving advice on how to prevent pollution and comply with the standards as well as sharing best practice.They will also be making sure that farmers are complying with the regulations.The officers will focus their efforts on improving the environmental performance of dairy farms in particular, as they are the source of most agricultural pollution incidents, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).They will also help develop innovative new ideas, technology and practices which can further reduce agricultural pollution.NRW has been working with partners to deliver a range of projects to reduce farm pollution and the new officers will work with other organisations to coordinate these anti-pollution initiatives.The partners include farming unions, Dwr Cymru catchment team, Afonydd Cymru Catchment Officers and Farming and Forestry Connect.Huwel Manley, South West Wales Operations Manager said water quality in Wales is affected by a number of different things, and agriculture is one of these.“That’s why we’re working with the industry on a concerted effort to tackle agricultural pollution and to reflect the high standards that we have in Welsh farming,” Mr Manley said.The appointment of the new officers is part of wider programme of work, coordinated by the Wales Land Management Forum group on agricultural pollution.In April 2018, the group provided the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths a progress report and recommendations on how to improve water quality in Welsh rivers in the long-term.