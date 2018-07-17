Family speaks of farm dangers following tragic death of 3-year-old son

A farming family has highlighted the dangers of farms for children following the tragic death of their 3-year-old son Stuart.The farm can be a magical place for children, but it can also be a dangerous place where the unthinkable can happen in a matter of seconds.At 3-years-old, Linzi Nelson's son Stuart had his life cut short in a tragic accident on their family farm in Crossgates, Fife.On Day Two of Farm Safety Week (16-20 July), Linzi has agreed to share her heartbreaking story of what happened on that day and reveals why losing a son is an experience no mother wants to speak about – and how she, and her husband Richard, are slowly learning how to exist again as a young family on a busy working farm.In February 2017, Richard had refused to take Stuart as a passenger in the cab of the farm’s forklift as he knew this wasn’t good working practice.
Richard left the three-year-old playing near the grain pile and started his task. What happened next changed Linzi and Richard’s lives forever.Stuart heard the sound of the engine start up and ran to see his Dad in action and, unfortunately, into the path of the reversing vehicle.'Horrendous experience'The days following the tragedy saw Linzi, who was 21 weeks pregnant with baby number two, experience extreme scrutiny.The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) were investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and the media were reporting the news story. Concerned locals were genuinely worried about the family in the wake of such a tragedy.Nevertheless, Linzi felt like all eyes were on her but she knew that there was still a working farm to run."You get up every day but some days you’re just not there. It’s taken a horrendous experience to put life in perspective," Linzi said.
She hopes that by sharing their story she will inspire other families with young children to give deep thought how they can be practical and realistic about farming safely despite the many challenges they may face on a daily basis."The farm can be a magical place for children, but it can also be a dangerous place where the unthinkable can happen in a matter of seconds," Linzi said."Even when time is of the essence, take a minute to think about what could go wrong. This is time you have to make for yourself and your family and time that you will never get back. Believe me I know."Linzi defines herself, she says, not as a bereaved mother, but simply as a mother, and being a good mother to her one-year-old daughter Hannah has been her overriding ambition since Stuart’s death.'Tempting playground'Stephanie Berkeley, from the Farm Safety Foundation said that farm machinery can be a "tempting playground" for young children."Skipping the extra-rider experience is not easy for anyone, especially eager young farmers," she said. "Children can fall, cut themselves on sharp edges, or worse. That extra seat in the combine and tractor cab? It’s not a buddy seat designed for small children and there are several examples of cab doors opening, glass shattering and children perishing."A little disappointment and inconvenience in exchange for a safer farm experience for your child is worth it."Always remember that young eyes are watching and learning from you — they do what you do. If you make a habit of wearing a helmet, a seat belt, or taking time to properly assess a task they will, too."Now that’s worth thinking about. To adapt this week’s strapline… it’s their health, their safety but it’s your choice."'Appalling' figuresThe story follows the release of Health and Safety Executive's (HSE) latest annual fatal injuries in its agriculture report 2017/2018, calling the figures "appalling".29 fatal injuries to agricultural workers were recorded in the report and the sector continues to account for a large share of the annual fatality count (20%).The figures don't include an additional four members of the public – two of them children – also dying.Farming has the highest rate of fatal injury of all the main industry sectors, around 18 times as high as the all industry rate.