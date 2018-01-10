Famous farmer asks public to run and raise funds for stroke awareness

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Gareth, who features in the BBC’s Milk Man and The Hill Farm, wants to encourage everyone to make a New Year resolution to get fitter, and subsequently reduce their chances of having a stroke.The BBC's TV programmes follow his life on his mountain farm in Llanfairfechan, Conwy, where he is used to spending time in the fields of his hilly farm.And now he will have his whistle to hand at the start line of the 5k, 10k and 15k races at Newborough Forest Nature Reserve on 18 March, in support of the Stroke Association.Gareth said: “Stroke can happen to any family. Years ago, my auntie had a bad stroke and she never got over it. I’ve seen the Stroke Association’s FAST advert – it’s so important for people to know the signs and call 999 straight away.”At least half of all strokes could be prevented if people made simple lifestyle changes, such as keeping blood pressure under control, eating healthily and taking regular exercise.The Resolution Runs encourages people to get fitter, thus reducing their chances of having a stroke.Gareth added: “I do enough running after sheep and dogs! I love being in the mountains, and you don’t always have to run – going for a fast walk or jog is good for you, too.“It’s important to remember the races aren’t all about winning, but getting out there and taking part and enjoying yourself, especially in such a beautiful place.”Ross Evans, Interim-Director at the Stroke Association in Wales, said: “Every five minutes across the UK, someone’s life is turned upside down by stroke.“By signing up to a Resolution Run, each runner will help us ensure that we can continue to support stroke survivors and their families as they rebuild their lives.”The money raised through the Resolution Runs in Wales will help the Stroke Association to fund vital research and support people affected by stroke in Wales.