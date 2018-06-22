Farm charity raises almost £1m in Norfolk as 'inspirational' county secretary retires





RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution), a welfare charity that offers financial support to farmers in need, held its 33rd annual Norfolk cocktail party.Sally Mitchell, outgoing RABI county secretary for Norfolk, used the event to highlight the work the charity has done in the county.Ms Mitchell said a total of £947,043 had been raised in Norfolk – including £161,000 from the last 33 cocktail parties.The cocktail parties were the brainchild of former NFU County chairman David Ritchie. Organised by RABI’s Norfolk committee, with support from the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, the parties have raised more than £161k over the years. More than 250 people attended this year’s event.According to the charity, Ms Mitchell has served RABI with "great skill and dedication" since 1982.She first got involved with organising a local dinner dance, subsequently becoming a trustee of RABI and was joint deputy chairman of the charity from 1996-2004.Paul Burrows, RABI CEO said Sally’s leadership had been "influential". He said: “She campaigned to enable the charity to help all those in the agricultural industry, including farm staff, when the Royal Charter was amended in 1997.“Her efforts, especially during the world’s worst Foot and Mouth epidemic in 2001, when a total of £10m was given out, were inspirational.”Ms Mitchell was awarded an MBE in the 2014 New Year’s Honours.