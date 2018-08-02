Farm charity which helps disadvantaged children receives cattle donation

A charity which has helped thousands of disadvantaged children thrive by giving them a week-long farming experience has been donated 10 Lowline cattle.Jamie’s Farm received the beef animals from Wessex Lowlines after the company’s owner saw first-hand the positive impact the experience had on the children.The charity’s founder, Jamie Feilden, said the breed’s docile nature makes them easy for the children to handle while still producing beef in a commercially viable fashion.More than 5,000 children have visited the charity’s three sites – in Bath, Hereford and Monmouth – since 2009.Groups of up to 12 children who are at risk of exclusion from school are invited for a five-day experience on the farm with the aim of improving their behaviour.“It’s a blend of farming, therapy and family,” Jamie said.
“The children get up close and hands on with livestock and gain an understanding of how we grow our food.“We run the farms commercially, this is not a petting zoo, so it is a genuine experience of farm life.”Risk of exclusionThe results speak for themselves with 68% of children who experienced Jamie’s Farm no longer at risk of exclusion six weeks after their visit. Jamie was introduced to Lowlines in 2016 and is convinced that they are the best breed for the children to work with.The donation brings his Lowline numbers to 15 which are all grazed at the Hereford farm.More Lowlines have been pledged to the charity and will arrive before Christmas.
“They are very manageable because of their size but despite being smaller they are extremely productive which is important because we need to produce more beef per acre,” Jamie added.“They are also easy calving and very good mums.”'Huge benefit'Geoff Roper, the owner of Wessex Lowlines, has the largest herd in Europe with 180 cattle in the small Dorset hamlet of Stubhampton.“We’re delighted to support Jamie’s Farm because I’m convinced what he offers the children is providing a huge benefit for them.“They have small, grassland farms like us so the challenge is to produce as much beef as possible from that acreage.“Lowlines are one of the only breeds that are safe and manageable for young people but also highly productive.”Wessex Lowlines is hosting an open day on Sunday 7 October. Visit www.wessexlowlines.com to find out more and book a place.