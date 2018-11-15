Farm fire kills around 21,000 chicks in Lancashire

A major blaze at a poultry farm in Lancashire has killed around 21,000 chicks.An estimated 21,000 chicks have perished in a fire in a single-storey farm building, measuring 70 metres by 20 metres floor plan.Emergency services were sent to the farm on Rosemary Lane, Preston, around 8pm on Tuesday night (13 November) to tackle the fire.Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) and crews were assigned, two from Preston, one from Fulwood, one from Penwortham and ALP and support pump from Blackpool.No people have been injured, and the cause of the fire is to be established.A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Sadly we couldn't get to the chicks. The crews had to work quite hard to prevent the fire spreading to another building which had large liquid petroleum gas cylinders."
A rise in farm fires has been reported prompting farmers to be asked to check their evacuation procedures.Claims rose by an alarming 14% to £47.9m in 2015, according to insurer NFU Mutual.In 2016, 750 pigs were killed in a huge barn fire in Bormham, Wiltshire.
