Farm group produces calendar highlighting benefits of grass-fed

The Pasture-Fed Livestock Association has produced the first-ever Pasture for Life calendar for 2018.Every month it promotes one of its Pasture for Life members and includes details about where to buy their beef, lamb or dairy products.Certified farmers, who only ever feed their animals grass and conserved grass throughout their entire lives and never any grain, offered up photographs from their farms.From these, 12 finalists were chosen. Pasture for Life supporters then voted for their favourite picture.Fiona Provan’s photo of her Jersey cows, from The Calf at Foot Dairy in Suffolk, walking along a sun-lit lane, came out on top - and is now on the front cover.The centre page spread details the health benefits of eating 100% grass-fed meat and dairy, and also outlines the achievements of the Pasture-Fed Livestock Association over its lifetime.Increasing membership numbers is a key priority for the organisation in 2018, to ensure funds are there to carry out planned activities throughout the year.