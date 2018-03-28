Farm labour shortage reaches 'crisis point' as Defra criticised for lacking 'real action'

The farming industry is reaching a "crisis point" over labour shortages, according to the Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.The Committee (EFRA) took evidence from Caroline Nokes, Minister for Immigration at the Home Office, and George Eustice, Minister for Agriculture at Defra.It explored its inquiry on labour constraints within the agricultural industry. However, EFRA concluded that it has "little confidence" the problem is being resolved.Following the session, Neil Parish, Chair of EFRA, said the agricultural industry is reaching a "crisis point".He criticised both Defra and the Home Office for the lack of communication between the two.
“The UK’s food and agricultural sectors are hugely reliant on foreign labour. This is unsustainable, food has been left to rot in the ground this year due to labour shortages,” Mr Parish said.“There has clearly been a breakdown in communication between Defra and the Home Office over the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS). “In February, Michael Gove has stated that an announcement over SAWS would be made ‘shortly’, but today we have heard that it is unlikely to happen in 2018. This is simply not good enough.”'Little confidence'In October last year, Prime Minister Theresa May suggested SAWS could be reintroduced after Brexit. Mrs May says the migration advisory committee is looking at Brexit and its impact on farming, and whether or not it will be necessary to reinstate it.However, Mr Parish continued: “My Committee has little confidence that real action is being taken to resolve this problem. 2020 is simply too late to put an agricultural workers scheme in place. Businesses and workers need clarity now.
“The Home Office and Defra should take the SAWS seriously, and action should be taken at the earliest possible moment. The Government is consulting widely, but now is the time for action not more reports.”