Farm machinery and equipment gain recognition with Innovation Awards

Ovlac Reptill 12-4 cultivator won the best crop production equipment award

Keith Mount Liming Phieldtek soil sampler won the best farm machinery and equipment award

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Innovative machines and equipment that offer significant practical benefits to farmers take to the centre stag for this year’s LAMMA Innovation Awards.The competition is split into five categories, judged on best product or innovation. Over 80 entries were put forward.The categories include crop production equipment, livestock equipment, technological, environmental and farm machinery and equipment.The shortlist was judged by a panel of 10 experts, led by chairman Chris Rothery, and aided by four students from the West Midlands, selected by the West Midlands branch of the Institution of Agricultural Engineers (IAgrE).Mr Rothery was delighted with the numbers of entries. “The standard was very high, as we have come to expect, with some very interesting ideas and concepts that are likely to be of significant practical value to farmers.“The industry has a lot to shout about and we think this is a fantastic competition. All entrants benefit from an unparalleled opportunity to gain free promotion for their new products.”Halse South West, importer of machinery from Spanish manufacturer Ovlac, won this category with Ovlac’s Reptill, a multi-purpose short disc harrow designed to reduce the number of inter-row cultivations in vineyards.The machine consists of two gangs of discs, between which are mounted a row of de-compacting, height-adjustable tines. It can cut roots and mulch while eradicating pans and improving drainage in one pass.An optional hydraulic headland frame lift for narrow headlands lifts the rear of the machine vertically towards the tractor.Judges’ comments: "The winning machine has multiple function lift mechanism for tight headland turns and tines for root cutting and compaction relief."Wessex International's Wessex BFR-180 is a modular feeding and bedding system that can be a configured as a bale feeder, a straw spreader and bale feeder combination or a bale feeder with an extension chute.It can feed round bales of hay, haylage, straw and silage from either side with ease. With the Crossfire straw spreader attached, bedding and feeding tasks can be undertaken with the same machine, bedding from one side and feed off the other. The Wessex Sidewinder extension conveyor attaches to the BFR-180 for high level feeding.Judges’ comments: "This product deserved to win first place for its well-engineered modular straw handling system and innovative features."Alltech & Keenan's InTouch is a live nutrition service providing real-time diet support, providing a loading sequence and mixing process to generate consistent, accurate and optimum diet presentation.InTouch enables rapid ration production, intake and production monitoring and control of feed and fuel costs.InTouch has collected data on more than 1.3 million cows from nearly 10,000 farms in 25 countries. The new InTouch controller and Application has an enhanced display, an increased communication platform with Wi-Fi link, Bluetooth and 3G Connectivity, enabling instant transfer ration updates and loading reports between the InTouch Centre and farm. Its programmable rations facility can store up to 100+ rations and groups.Judges’ comments: "The machine has benefits for both the operator and the livestock, with potential to save on feed bill and livestock monitoring."Mzuri’s Pro-Til 3T Xzact combines a striptill drill and a precision seeder in just one piece of equipment, capable of sowing into all types of arable and precision crops in a single pass.The patented Xzact precision metering system is an optional extra that can be fitted to most Pro-Til strip till drills to provide non-stop precision seeding. The drill can just as easily be converted back into a standard Pro-Til striptill drill for crops such as wheat, oilseed rape and beans.Judges’ comments: "The product has, precision drilling concept added to a versatile direct drill, offering significant contribution to the environment."Keith Mount Liming Ltd's Phieldtek PCN210 is an on-the-go soil sampling device designed to improve the quality of a PCN soil sample.The machine permits increased sampling intensity, collecting 210 cores of soil/ha rather than the standard 50 cores.The PCN 210 extracts cores at around 3m intervals. The machine can be towed behind a quad at speeds up to 10mph. A spring-loaded auger is pushed into the soil to pick up a core.The core is then pushed into a collecting container, before springing back into position for the next sample. Each 1ha grid can be sampled without stopping.Judges’ comments: "The mechanism to efficiently collect core samples and speed up the process and collection prior to testing is impressive, providing more accurate samples for potato cyst nematode."Winner: Mzuri Pro-Till