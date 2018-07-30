Farm suffers extensive damage after 'horrendous fire' caused by lightening

A West Yorkshire farm has lost livestock and suffered extensive damage after lightening hit a building which caused a "horrendous fire".The farm in Todmorden was hit by lightening in a storm over the weekend (28 July). A fire then ensued, which demolished all the stables and outbuildings, including cars, a quad bike and a trailer.Some of the animals were trapped inside the outbuildings, and despite efforts to fight through the smoke and fire, they were killed.The farm, owned by Georgina and Peter, have spent years helping local Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).PAWS is now asking the public for help via donations to get the farming couple back on their feet again.
According to the society, they have lost everything gathered over 30 years, including 300 bales of hay and "precious memories" that were stored amongst the buildings."These lovely caring people have helped so many rescued animals big and small," the society said on Facebook."A horrendous fire has ripped through their stables and outbuildings in Todmorden, leaving nothing but debris and heartache."Luckily they did everything they could to save their animals, but with great sorrow they have lost a few chickens, 3 Turkeys and some of their older ducks.PAWS added: "As the smoke settles it's heartbreaking to realise that an awful alot has been taken in the fire. All the animals feed, hundreds of bales of hay, straw, cars, quad bike, horse trailer, horse rugs, pens, stables ect have been destroyed."PAWS would like to spread the word and try to help the farming family rebuild their outbuildings, equipment and stables.
A fundraiser has been created online which has set a goal of raising £5,000 for the couple.